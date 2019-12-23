Play

Ingram recorded three tackles and 1.5 sacks in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Raiders.

Sunday was Ingram's first sack since Week 11, capping what figures to be another slightly disappointing season for the veteran pass rusher. Joey Bosa's continual dominance likely has cut into Ingram's potential sack total somewhat, but he's also benefited from the additional attention directed to his younger teammate. Either way, another season with less than 10 sacks could put Ingram's future with the Chargers in jeopardy.

More News

