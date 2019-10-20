Play

Ingram (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ingram was initially listed as doubtful for Week 7, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Count on Uchenna Nwosu to slot into the starting lineup once again with Ingram sidelined.

