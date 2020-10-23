Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Ingram (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The Chargers will reportedly decide Saturday whether to place Ingram on the 53-man roster, a necessary prelude to him returning Sunday. The veteran defensive end hasn't played since Week 2 due to his lingering knee injury, and he'll be on a snap count even if he does managed to get the green light against Jacksonville.