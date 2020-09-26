Ingram (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The veteran defensive end was listed as doubtful heading into Sunday's contest against the Panthers, so it's a bit surprising to see the Chargers make the leap straight to injured reserve. Ingram will now miss a minimum of three weeks as he attempts to rehab "knee soreness". 2019 first-round pick, Jerry Tillery could see a massive jump in snaps with nominal starting defensive tackle, Justin Jones, also placed on IR with a shoulder injury.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Doubtful with knee soreness•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Snares pick in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Restructures contract•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Practices Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Practice absence clarified•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Sidelined for Friday's practice•