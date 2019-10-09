Ingram (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ingram missed Sunday's loss to the Broncos due to a hamstring injury, and he doesn't yet appear to have made tangible progress in his recovery. If Ingram isn't able to suit up Week 6, expect Uchenna Nwosu to draw another start opposite Joey Bosa.

