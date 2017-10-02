Chargers' Melvin Ingram: No sacks in loss
Ingram tallied four tackles (three solo) in the 26-24 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
One week after recording a single-game career-high in sacks, Ingram was kept in check by the vaunted Eagles offensive line. At least one notable offsides penalty by Ingram helped the Eagles prolong an extended drive, part of an overall dysfunctional day for the Chargers defense. Ingram and company will look to rebound Sunday against the Giants.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Records single-game career-high in sacks•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Another sack, another loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Absolute monster in Monday night loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Returns fumble for touchdown•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Reaches four-year deal with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Not participating in Chargers OTAs•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...