Ingram tallied four tackles (three solo) in the 26-24 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

One week after recording a single-game career-high in sacks, Ingram was kept in check by the vaunted Eagles offensive line. At least one notable offsides penalty by Ingram helped the Eagles prolong an extended drive, part of an overall dysfunctional day for the Chargers defense. Ingram and company will look to rebound Sunday against the Giants.