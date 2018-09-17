Ingram recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Bills.

Ingram had a poor showing in Week 1 against the Chiefs, securing just a single tackle. His 1.5 sacks are more in line with what we've come to expect form him over the past three years, where he's averaged over nine sacks per season. He'll look to get after Jared Goff in Week 3 as the Chargers face off against the Rams.

