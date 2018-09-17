Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Posts 1.5 sacks in win
Ingram recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Bills.
Ingram had a poor showing in Week 1 against the Chiefs, securing just a single tackle. His 1.5 sacks are more in line with what we've come to expect form him over the past three years, where he's averaged over nine sacks per season. He'll look to get after Jared Goff in Week 3 as the Chargers face off against the Rams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...