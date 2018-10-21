Ingram recorded five total tackles and one sack during Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.

After logging only one tackle against the Browns last week, Ingram's numbers normalized during the London-based contest. Ingram now has 3.5 sacks on the season, and continues to excel as a pass rusher. The veteran could benefit from the return of Joey Bosa (foot) in Week 9 following the Charger's bye week.