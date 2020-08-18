Ingram missed Monday's practice because he is dissatisfied with his contract situation, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old is currently entering the final year of a four-year, $64 million contract with the team and could be attempting to leverage the Chargers for a new deal. One major factor for Ingram is the guaranteed money, with none of $14 million salary in 2020 set to be guaranteed. It's still unclear when the veteran expects to return to the field, if at all, but at this time, there's no evidence that Ingram's availability for the season opener is in jeopardy.