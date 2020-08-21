Ingram (contract dispute) participated in Thursday's practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Ingram had been holding out of practices due to a desire to restructure his contract, so his participation Thursday may be indicative of progress regarding negotiations. The veteran pass rusher may be dissatisfied with the fact that none of his $14 million salary for 2020 is guaranteed, in which case it could be possible for the Chargers to make amends without significantly increasing Ingram's cap hit.
