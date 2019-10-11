Ingram (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ingram was able to practice on a limited basis Friday. While he's off to a slow start with only one sack this season after finishing with no fewer than 7.0 in each of the last four campaigns, the defensive end would still be missed if he's unable to suit up for Sunday Night Football.

