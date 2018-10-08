Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Records sack, interception in win
Ingram led the team in tackles with seven (five solo), tallied one sack, two tackles for a loss, one interception and one pass defended in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders.
Ingram probably should have had more than one sack, as the seventh-year player was a wrecking ball along the Raiders' battered offensive line all afternoon. And during the few times Ingram wasn't rushing the passer, he played excellent zone coverage, at one point making a brilliant read in the red zone to step in front of a pass to tight end Jared Cook, stopping what had been a bit of a momentum-garnering drive for the Raiders. In fact, the only time the Raiders managed to stop Ingram was when they were on defense, as Ingram recorded his first career carry in the second quarter near the goal line, only to be stuffed inches away from paydirt. The defensive end hasn't been as productive with Joey Bosa (foot) still on the mend, but he can still wreak havoc on unsuspecting offenses if given the opportunity.
