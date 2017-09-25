Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Records single-game career-high in sacks
Ingram picked up six tackles and three sacks in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Sunday's three sacks were a single-game career-high for Ingram, as the 28-year-old has easily lived up to his new contract three games into the 2017 season. With 5.5 sacks through three games, Ingram has vaulted into the conversation as an legitimate IDP option despite the lack of tackle opportunities.
