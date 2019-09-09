Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Registers first sack of season
Ingram recorded two tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits in the win Sunday over the Colts.
Ingram missed a few plays in the first half due to an injury, but managed to return to the contest fairly quickly. Both Ingram and Joey Bosa tallied sacks on the afternoon despite going against an excellent offensive line in the Colts, but the latter likely has more main-stream IDP appeal due to his ability to consistently register tackles.
