Ingram signed a contract Thursday that fully guaranteed his 2020 salary, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 31-year-old may still want an extension since he'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2020, but his contract's new structure was enough for Ingram to return to practice. He's now guaranteed to earn $14 million this season, and if he records seven or more sacks for a sixth straight season, he'll be in line for another solid contract next March.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Practices Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Practice absence clarified•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Sidelined for Friday's practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Another season under 10 sacks•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Finally records sack•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tacks on another sack•