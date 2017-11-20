Ingram picked up one tackle and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the 54-24 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Ingram's production has slowed following a torrid five-game stretch to begin the season, but he's still performing exceptionally well opposite standout pass rusher Joey Bosa. With a two week stretch against the Cowboys and Browns next on the schedule, Ingram remains an intriguing IDP option in all formats.