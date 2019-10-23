Play

Ingram (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Ingram missed the entire week of practice leading up to this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, in which he was predictably inactive. It's a good sign that Ingram's back to work early in the week, and he's in a good position to return for Sunday's game against the Bears as long as he avoids a setback.

