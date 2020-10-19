Ingram (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ingram spent the requisite time on injured reserve and is eligible to return Sunday versus the Jaguars. It looks like he has a good chance to suit up as long as the practice week goes as planned, so it's worth monitoring his progress starting Wednesday. If he's good to go, Ingram will bring a fierce pass rush against a vulnerable Jaguars' offensive line that has allowed Gardner Minshew to get sacked 17 times through six contests.