Ingram is expected to miss a couple weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a rough timeline for Ingram's return, but it appears unlikely he's able to play in Week 5's game versus the Broncos. The Chargers have been plagued with injuries on defense, and it's unclear who will fill in Ingram's stead. One candidate is Isaac Rochell, who has played at least 10 defensive snaps in every game and recorded a sack against the Dolphins.