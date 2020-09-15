Ingram recorded two solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Somewhat shockingly, Sunday's interception means the defensive end has now picked off a pass in each of the last three seasons. Taking advantage of rookie Joe Burrow in his first career start, Ingram played coy on a screen pass, bursting in front of the dump off throw for an interception that completely changed the momentum of the game. While the 31-year-old didn't register a sack, he did apply immense pressure on Burrow, helping the likes of Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery and Uchenna Nwosu each pick up sacks of their own.