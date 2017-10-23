Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tacks on another sack
Ingram finished Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos with three tackles and a sack.
Ingram is fourth in the NFL in sacks following Sunday's win, and he could even be higher on that list if a second half sack wouldn't have been erased following a questionable roughing the passer penalty. Alongside Joey Bosa, Ingram has developed into one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL, and more importantly, a consistent source of production in IDP leagues.
