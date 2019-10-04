Play

Ingram (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.

It was reported earlier this week that Ingram was expected to miss multiple weeks with this hamstring injury. The Chargers are still giving Ingram a chance to play by not ruling him out completely. However, he didn't participate in Thursday's practice, so he's trending toward sitting out.

