Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tagged as questionable
Ingram (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
It was reported earlier this week that Ingram was expected to miss multiple weeks with this hamstring injury. The Chargers are still giving Ingram a chance to play by not ruling him out completely. However, he didn't participate in Thursday's practice, so he's trending toward sitting out.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Slated for multi-week absence•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Dealing with hamstring pull•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Done for day•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Dealing with injury•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tallies seven tackles•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Registers first sack of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...