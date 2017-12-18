Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tallies sack in loss
Ingram registered five tackles (three solo) and a sack in the 30-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.
The sack was Ingram's second quarterback takedown in as many weeks, with the sixth-year edge rusher largely ceding sack opportunities to pass-rushing mate Joey Bosa. After a torrid start to the season, Ingram has tailed off considerably, to the point where he remains a risky IDP option most weeks. However, with Bryce Petty and the Jets on tap for Week 16, it wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest Ingram makes it three straight weeks with at least half a sack.
