Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tallies seven tackles
Ingram registered seven tackles (four solo) in the 13-10 loss Sunday to the Lions.
Not a single member of the Chargers recorded a sack, but both Joey Bosa and Ingram held their own in the run game, each picking up at least six tackles. Never considered an especially stout run defender, Ingram is on pace to blow through his single-season career tackle numbers, which should help buoy fantasy owners depending on the 30-year-old's inconsistent sack figures.
