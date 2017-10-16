Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Three tackles in win
Ingram secured three tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.
Ingram was kept in check for one of the few times this season, with Joey Bosa picking up the lone sack in the contest. The 28-year-old will square off against a susceptible Broncos' offensive line next week.
