Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Utterly dominant in win
Ingram recorded six tackles (four solo), two sacks, a fumble forced and a fumble recovered during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
Ingram's final sack was a pivotal one, as the 28-year-old bull rushed through an over-matched Giants' offensive lineman deep in their own territory, knocked the ball out of Eli Manning's hands and then pounced on the ball, giving way to the Chargers' game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Through five games, Ingram has nearly matched his sack total from all of last season (8) and remains one sack off from the league lead.
