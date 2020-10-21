Coach Anthony Lynn is hopeful that Ingram (knee) will play Sunday against the Jaguars but added that Ingram will be on a snap count if he plays, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

Ingram will need to be removed from IR before he can suit up, though his return to practice Monday paved the way for Ingram to come off IR if he impresses in practice this week. Even on a limited snap count, Ingram is capable of being a major difference-maker, as he recorded at least seven sacks in each of the previous five seasons.