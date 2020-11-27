The Chargers placed Ingram (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ingram played a season-high 92 percent of the snaps on defense in last week's win over the Jets, but he apparently suffered a knee injury in the process. He's not eligible to return until Week 15, a Thursday night game against the Raiders. With Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder) also out Week 12, Isaac Rochell figures to start opposite Joey Bosa on Los Angeles' defensive line.
