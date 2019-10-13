Ingram (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Ingram will miss his second straight game, but he was able to get a limited practice session Friday, which bodes well for his Week 7 status. Uchenna Nwosu figures to start at defensive end in Ingram's place.

