Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Won't play Sunday
Ingram (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Ingram will miss his second straight game, but he was able to get a limited practice session Friday, which bodes well for his Week 7 status. Uchenna Nwosu figures to start at defensive end in Ingram's place.
