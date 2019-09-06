Badgley is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after injuring his groin during Friday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Badgley is currently the only kicker on the Chargers' roster, so the team's level of concern with regard to his injury will be illustrated by whether or not another option at the position is added in advance of Sunday's contest.

