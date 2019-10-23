Play

Badgley (groin) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice.

Badgley warmed up prior to last Sunday's clash against the Titans, and evidenced by this news, looks to be nearing a return to the field. The team has yet to say that Badgley will suit up for Week 8 against the Bears, but the Miami product appears ready to make his 2019 debut, bumping Chase McLaughlin from atop the depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories