Chargers' Michael Badgley: Appears ready for return
Badgley (groin) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice.
Badgley warmed up prior to last Sunday's clash against the Titans, and evidenced by this news, looks to be nearing a return to the field. The team has yet to say that Badgley will suit up for Week 8 against the Bears, but the Miami product appears ready to make his 2019 debut, bumping Chase McLaughlin from atop the depth chart.
