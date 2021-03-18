The Chargers are re-signing Badgley, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Badgley is coming off a disastrous season, having converted just 73 percent of his field-goal attempts (worst among all kickers who attempted 30 or more field goals in 2020), including just two of six tries from 50-plus yards out. The team also signed placekicker Tristan Vizcaino earlier this month, and more competition for Badgley could surface as the offseason progresses.

