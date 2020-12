Badgley made all four of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Broncos.

Badgley converted from 37, 43, 25 and 37 yards on his respective field goals, with his final one clinching victory for the Chargers with just under a minute remaining. After recent miscues, Badgley will be pleased by his performance Sunday, which also netted him a season-high 13 points. He'll now aim to close the season strong in Week 17 versus the Chiefs.