Chargers' Michael Badgley: Carries team to victory
Badgley made five of his six field-goal attempts Sunday in the 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens.
It's fair to say that without Badgley's heroics, the Chargers could very easily have lost Sunday's playoff game despite dominating the contest for three quarters. Save for a second quarter attempt which was blocked, Badgley saved a Chargers offense that was otherwise incapable of stringing an extended drive together, converting on field-goal attempts of 21, 53, 40, 34 and 47 yards. The rookie kicker has been outstanding since earning the permanent starting role in Week 10, making all but one field goal (12-of-13) and one extra point (20-of-21) while providing a sturdy option at a position that has given Chargers' fans grief for multiple seasons.
