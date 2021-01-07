Badgley made all four of his extra points in the Week 17 win over the Chiefs. He finished the season with a 72.7 field-goal percentage across 33 attempts and also missed three of his 39 extra-point attempts.

The third-year kicker might be on thin ice after posting the third-worst field-goal percentage among kickers who attempted 30 or more field goals this season. Missed game winners and extra points plagued Badgley throughout the season to the point where head coach Anthony Lynn repeatedly questioned his kicker's confidence in post-game pressers. What's worse, the 25-year-old's trademark big leg was nowhere to be found as Badgley connected on just two of his six attempts from 50-plus yards, bringing his career total to a paltry 3-of-9. Los Angeles will almost surely bring in some form of competition during the offseason in an effort to fix its long-standing issues with special teams.