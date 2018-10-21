Chargers' Michael Badgley: Confirmed as Week 7 kicker
Badgley will handle kicking duties in Sunday's game against the Titans in London with Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) inactive for the contest, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Though Sturgis was labeled a full participant in practice Friday, the Chargers have elected to hold him out through their bye week, allowing Badgley to earn a second straight turn as the team's kicker. The undrafted rookie provided stability on special teams in the 38-14 win over the Browns in Week 6, making all five of his extra-point attempts while converting on a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. With another solid outing this weekend, Badgley could retain the kicking job even if Sturgis is presumably back to full health out of the bye week. Prior to suffering the injury, Sturgis had been shaky all season, missing four of 12 extra-point tries and while going an unremarkable 9-for-12 on field goals.
