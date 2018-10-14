Chargers' Michael Badgley: Could be team's kicker in Week 6
Badgley could handle kicking duties for the Chargers on Sunday against the Browns with Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
When he last spoke to the media Friday, coach Anthony Lynn told Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com that he had yet to decide if Badgley or Sturgis would kick for the Chargers in Week 6. Rapoport's report suggest that Badgley looks like the leading candidate to handle those duties for at least one game while Sturgis battles a strained quadriceps, but the Chargers will likely wait and see how Sturgis looks during pregame warmups before rendering a decision on that front. Badgley, an undrafted rookie out of Miami (Fla.), turned in an impressive preseason for the Colts before being cut. He connected on all five of his field-goal attempts -- including one from 51 yards out -- and was 5-for-5 on extra-point tries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...