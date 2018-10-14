Badgley could handle kicking duties for the Chargers on Sunday against the Browns with Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

When he last spoke to the media Friday, coach Anthony Lynn told Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com that he had yet to decide if Badgley or Sturgis would kick for the Chargers in Week 6. Rapoport's report suggest that Badgley looks like the leading candidate to handle those duties for at least one game while Sturgis battles a strained quadriceps, but the Chargers will likely wait and see how Sturgis looks during pregame warmups before rendering a decision on that front. Badgley, an undrafted rookie out of Miami (Fla.), turned in an impressive preseason for the Colts before being cut. He connected on all five of his field-goal attempts -- including one from 51 yards out -- and was 5-for-5 on extra-point tries.