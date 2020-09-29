Badgley knocked home both his field goal and extra-point attempt in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Panthers.

Badgley was robbed of an additional extra-point attempt when the Chargers were forced to go for a two-point conversation late in the game. The third-year kicker has missed just one attempt all season, and has missed just two attempts from inside the 40 throughout his entire career, although the Chargers' offense has struggled at times to put him within his ideal range.