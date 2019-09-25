Chargers' Michael Badgley: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Badgley (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
While there are no reports stating Badgley has suffered a setback, he participated in every practice last week in some capacity, so this is concerning. Ty Long will continue kicking if Badgley can't play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Draws questionable designation•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Full go Thursday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Out second straight game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...