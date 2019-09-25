Play

Badgley (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

While there are no reports stating Badgley has suffered a setback, he participated in every practice last week in some capacity, so this is concerning. Ty Long will continue kicking if Badgley can't play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

