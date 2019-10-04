Play

Badgley (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.

The Chargers are teasing a chance of Badgley playing by not ruling him out completely, but they also signed Chase McLaughlin to serve as the kicker in his place so don't expect Badgley to beat the odds by Sunday.

