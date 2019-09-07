Badgley (groin) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Colts.

This is rather concerning considering Badgley picked up the injury following Friday's practice. While the team didn't completely rule out Badgley, fantasy owners depending on the Chargers kicker should turn to Ty Long, who is expected to handle both punting and kicking duties in the event the second-year kicker is unable to play.

