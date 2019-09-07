Chargers' Michael Badgley: Downgraded to doubtful
Badgley (groin) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
This is rather concerning considering Badgley picked up the injury following Friday's practice. While the team didn't completely rule out Badgley, fantasy owners depending on the Chargers kicker should turn to Ty Long, who is expected to handle both punting and kicking duties in the event the second-year kicker is unable to play.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Questionable this week•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Added to injury report Friday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not facing any competition•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Quiet day in playoff loss•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Carries team to victory•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Makes every extra point•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller step up
Antonio Brown's release from the Raiders opens the door for a couple of players to become big-time...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1