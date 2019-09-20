Play

Badgley (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Badgley will play Sunday if he doesn't encounter any setbacks during pregame warmups, according to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. If he's unable to go, however, Ty Long would handle kicking duties Week 3.

