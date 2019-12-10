Play

Badgley made his only field-goal attempt and also converted all six of his extra-point attempts in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Jaguars.

It was a pretty easy outing for Badgley as the Chargers' offense was able to terrorize the Jaguars all afternoon. The second-year kicker has yet to miss an attempt from 45-yards or shorter.

