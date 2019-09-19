Chargers' Michael Badgley: Full go Thursday
Badgley was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Badgley was limited in Wednesday's practice, so his full participation Thursday is great news for his status for Sunday's matchup with Houston. The 24-year-old missed the season's first two games with the groin issue. Now healthy, Badgley seems poised to relieve Ty Long, who missed two field goals in last Sunday's 13-10 loss to Detroit.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Out second straight game•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not on track for Week 2•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Kicks during practice•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Week 2 status in question•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...