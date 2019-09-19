Play

Badgley was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Badgley was limited in Wednesday's practice, so his full participation Thursday is great news for his status for Sunday's matchup with Houston. The 24-year-old missed the season's first two games with the groin issue. Now healthy, Badgley seems poised to relieve Ty Long, who missed two field goals in last Sunday's 13-10 loss to Detroit.

