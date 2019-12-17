Play

Badgley connected on his lone field-goal attempt and also extra-point attempt in the 39-10 loss Sunday to the Vikings.

The scoreline says it all, as the Chargers fell hopelessly behind early, relegating Badgley to an afterthought. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a kick from 45 yards or shorter in 2019.

