Chargers' Michael Badgley: Hardly needed in loss
Badgley connected on his lone field-goal attempt and also extra-point attempt in the 39-10 loss Sunday to the Vikings.
The scoreline says it all, as the Chargers fell hopelessly behind early, relegating Badgley to an afterthought. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a kick from 45 yards or shorter in 2019.
