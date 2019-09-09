Chargers' Michael Badgley: Has chance to play Week 2
Head coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Badgley (groin) has a chance to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against Detroit, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams also notes that Lynn was pleased with fellow kicker Ty Long's performance in Week 1 -- the kicker/punter hybrid converted all three of his extra point attempts and his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's overtime win. Badgley was added to last week's injury report with a groin injury, an issue serious enough to keep him sidelined Sunday. If the second-year-pro can't play against the Lions in Week 2, Long would once again take over the kicking duties for Los Angeles.
