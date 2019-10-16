Badgley (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Badgley was set to start kicking this week, and a limited participation bodes well for his return soon. The Chargers may still take precautions since Badgley already had a setback delay his return, so Chase McLaughlin will remain the kicker as long as Badgley is on the sidelines.

