Chargers' Michael Badgley: Held to limited participation
Badgley (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Badgley was set to start kicking this week, and a limited participation bodes well for his return soon. The Chargers may still take precautions since Badgley already had a setback delay his return, so Chase McLaughlin will remain the kicker as long as Badgley is on the sidelines.
