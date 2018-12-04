Badgley hit one of his two field goal attempts and both of his extra points in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Steelers.

Badgley missed from 52 yards in the game's first quarter, but after a crazy sequence in which the Steelers committed three straight offsides penalties resulting in two untimed downs, the rookie kicker was able to convert the game winner from 29 yards out. The Chargers have a favorable home matchup against the Bengals in Week 14, so Badgley could find himself busy in a game where the offense should be able to move the ball down the field.