Badgley made all three of his field-goal attempts and added three extra points in Sunday's 31-30 loss against the Broncos.

After an extremely bumpy two games, Badgley finally turned it around and made every one of his attempts Sunday. Perhaps more importantly from a fantasy perspective, Badgley converted a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter, just his second field goal of 50 yards or more in two years. It'll be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can continue to be consistent in what figures to be a high octane matchup against the Raiders next week.