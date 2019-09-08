Chargers' Michael Badgley: Inactive Sunday
Badgley (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
As a result, punter Ty Long will pull double duty Sunday and add the team's placekicking duties to his job description in Week 1. Badgley will now aim to be ready to return to action for next Sunday's contest against the Lions.
